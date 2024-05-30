© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Free music preview party; Pride month begins

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:11 AM CDT

Kick off the beginning of June with a weekend of pottery, Drag Brunch, and student dance concert featuring ballet, tap, jazz and West African dance.

NXNE Preview Party at Crosstown Concourse
Thursday, May 30 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM

Event Details

The Memphis Potters' Guild Spring Show and Sale at St Anne Catholic Church
Friday, May 31 - Sunday, June 2

Event Details

Family Fun Day at Metal Museum
Saturday, June 1 | 11:00 Am - 3:00 PM

Event Details

Drag Brunch with the Grand Marshals at Cossitt Library
Sunday, June 2 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Details

Collage Dance's 14th Annual Student Concert at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Sunday, June 2 | 3:00 - 7:00 PM

Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Tags
Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom