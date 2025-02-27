Arts Agenda: Celebrate Afro Latino Week

A Memphis Reverie presented by Opera Memphis at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, February 27 | 6:00 PM | Event Details

"Set against the backdrop of Carl Moore's Memphis on the Mississippi (Ode to Tom Lee), the opera weaves together tales of courage, resilience, and community, echoing the life of Tom Lee himself, the hero who saved 32 lives from the river's waters. The performance will feature a variety of compositions, all performed by the melodious and talented vocalists of Opera Memphis."

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group Celebrates Afro Latino Week

Dance Class at Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre

Thursday, February 27 | 6:30 PM | Details

"Keep the celebration with a high-energy dance class that explores the African roots of popular Latin rhythms like salsa, merengue, and bachata, this interactive session highlights the dynamic fusion of cultures through movement and music."

Relaxing Evening of Poetry and Latin Jazz at Harriet Performing Arts Center

Friday, February 28 | 6:00 PM | Details

"Immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of Latin jazz performed by the talented Memphis Jazz ensemble, and enjoy a poetic performance by Andrea Jacobo, a proud member of Cazateatro."

Planet LUMINARUS: Community Build Day at Off the Walls Arts

Saturday, March 1 | 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Details

"OFF THE WALLs ARTS is recruiting makers to help construct Phase 1 of Planet LUMINARUS: The Cavern Wall! All are welcome to participate — no wood or carpentry experience required. Just bring your enthusiasm, tape measures, pencils, drills, and drivers!"

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

