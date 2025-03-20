Arts Agenda: Gallery Hopping

Turn the Tables: Women Who Spin & Inspire at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, March 20 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM | Event Details

"Celebrate Women’s History Month with a night of music, art, and empowerment at Memphis’ art museum. Experience an electrifying lineup of Memphis' hottest women DJs—DJ DOSIE, DJ ROSAMII, DJ ZETTA, DJ LA, and DJ BRILLIONAIRE—curated by the one and only DJ Brilli."

Shell on Wheels Presents 5 Fridays of Jazz ft. Jazz Ensemble of Memphis at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Friday, March 21 | 6:30 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Back by popular demand, in partnership with the Memphis Library Foundation, 5 Fridays of Jazz will be a showcase of smooth sounds, satisfying sips, and more."

GRANTEDTime Exhibition Opening Reception at ARTSmemphis

Saturday, March 22 | 3:00 - 5:00 PM | Details

"Join us for an opportunity to celebrate, view, and purchase works from our ARTSassist grantees at the Granted Time exhibit opening curated by Brittney Boyd Bullock. Champagne and charcuterie provided."

Artist Talk: Not Only Seen, But Felt at UrbanArt Commission

Saturday, March 22 | 5:00 - 6:30 PM | Details

Join us for an engaging artist talk featuring the photographers of Not Only Seen, But Felt, a powerful exhibition showcasing the work of seven Black women photographers from Memphis. Acting as visual griots, these talented artists use their lenses to explore themes of identity, cultural heritage, spiritual practices, and legacy."

3rd Annual Studiohouse Openhouse at Studiohouse on Malvern

Saturday, March 22 | 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM | Details

"Artists Mary Jo Karimnia and Keiko Gonzalez will open their studio to the public for a day-long, drop-in event that will include art installations and pop-up performances by musical guest Blueshift Ensemble at 4pm and 7pm. There will be light snacks and a signature cocktail will be served by local bartender Brooke Lever.

The not-too-pink studiohouse is on Malvern St just south of the Crosstown Concourse."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.