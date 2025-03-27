Arts Agenda: Community and Collaboration

WYXR's Meeting in the Middle at University of Memphis Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Thursday, March 27 | 6:00 PM | Event Details

"WYXR's Meeting in the Middle invites artists, music industry professionals, savvy fans, and students interested in the music careers to join vital conversations about key topics relating to creativity and business."

Stax Music Academy Black History Month Celebration at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Friday, March 28 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Experience the power, legacy, and future of soul music as Stax Music Academy proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary with a spectacular performance honoring Black History Month."

METAL PETALS + HEALING ROOTS at Metal Museum

Saturday, March 29 | 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM | Event Details

"Metal Petals + Healing Roots brings together artists from the Metal Museum, Moore Tech, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis to create art from disassembled gun parts collected during the Guns to Gardens initiative."

2025 PRIZM Youth Chamber Music Competition at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church

Saturday, March 29 | 1:00 PM | Details

"The PRIZM Youth Chamber Music Competition is the first of its kind in the Memphis area, inspiring students to work together, make music, and support our community's love for collaboration."

