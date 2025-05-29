Arts Agenda: Swamps, bayous, and Louisiana music traditions

Whet Thursday: Overton Park on the Bluff at Metal Museum

Thursday, May 29 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Meet fellow members of the Overton Park Partners, art lovers, and local creatives. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the ongoing projects at Overton Park and how you can support the park and the Metal Museum."

We the People 2.0 - A Lunchbreak Concert with Tanisha Ward & Friends at Germantown Community Theatre

Friday, May 30 | 12:00 PM | Details

"GCT's final Lunchbreak Concert of Season 53 brings back the incomparable Tanisha Ward with an hour of engaging beautiful music presenting We The People 2.0: An afternoon of poetry, Opera arias, art songs, Broadway, and spirituals."

The Memphis Potters' Guild Spring Show and Sale at St Anne Catholic Church

Friday, May 30 - Sunday, June 1 | Event Details

"Explore the diverse and beautiful creations of Memphis potters at our upcoming pottery show. From elegant vases to functional dinnerware, there's something for everyone to admire and take home."

Swamp: A Meditation on Self and Silt — An Evening with Hank Smith and the Wolf River Conservancy at The Ugly Art Co.

Friday, May 30 | 5:30 - 11:30 PM | Event Details

"In partnership with The Wolf River Conservancy, Ugly Art Co. will host an opening of Hank Smith’s newest work, Swamp: A Meditation on Self and Silt, emphasizing the beauty and importance of Memphis wetlands. This event will feature an overview of The Wolf River Conservancy’s mission with The Wolf River Conservancy’s Executive Director Erik Houston, an artist’s talk with Hank Smith, followed by live music by Too Small."

Live Music on the Porch featuring Gia Welch and JD Westmoreland at South Point Grocery

Saturday, May 31 | 12:00 - 2:00 PM | Details

"Gia Welch and JD Westmoreland (Soulful Folk, Americana, Bluegrass-inspired sound) will be playing on the SPG stage from 12-2 p.m. Enjoy a cold beer from our singles case, a delicious sandwich from our deli, and great live music on our covered patio."

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. New Breed Brass Band and Trombone Shorty at Overton Park Shell

Saturday, May 31 | 7:30 PM | Details

"The rhythmic versatility of the local jazz and funk scenes — as well New Orleans hip-hop from Cash Money to bounce — fused with second line culture to create something distinctly theirs. As Jenard puts it: “We wanted to get real New Orleans street on them.”

Louis Michot: SEAUXLEAUX at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

Sunday, June 1 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Louis Michot, the two-time Grammy award winner, fiddle player and singer for Lost Bayou Ramblers, is celebrating the release of his debut solo album, Rêve du Troubadour with intimate solo performances. Alongside his progressive approach to the sonic evolution of modern folk music, Louis’ passion for Louisiana’s cultural and ecological sustainability fuel his songwriting, and his music career continues to push the boundaries of the Louisiana French music traditions."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.