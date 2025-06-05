Arts Agenda: Exhibitions on culture, historical context, and Hot Girl Summer Energy

Unraveled (Art Exhibition) at AMUM (Art Museum of the University of Memphis)

On display through August 16 | Details

"This show seeks to preserve the comfort and sense of belonging provided by blankets, new hair, fresh clothes, and every other way Black women have found to manipulate fiber in order to transmit energies of warmth, freedom, or even Hot Girl Summer Energy into every manifestation of our handiwork."

CBU 2025 Spring BFA Exhibition at Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery

On display through July 11 | Details

"The Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at Christian Brothers University is proud to present the 2024 Spring BFA Exhibition, featuring works by the following graduating seniors in the Department of Visual Arts: Presley Broughton, Camryn Jernigan, Justin Olige, Darlyn Vicente, and Paulina Vidal."

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. Steve Poltz at Overton Park Shell

Thursday, June 5 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Even after most likely thousands of shows (but who’s counting?), he hits the stage with the same amount of energy and always makes sure to declare, “This is the greatest show of my life.”

Interwoven – PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church

Friday, June 6 | 6:00 PM | Details

"Experience Interwoven at the PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival — a groundbreaking ensemble blending the rich sonorities of Eastern Asia and Western Europe. Founded by GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Keiko Tokunaga, Interwoven brings together world-class musicians committed to celebrating cultural diversity through music."

4.44 Kickback PopUp at Artifacts

Saturday, June 7 | 5:00 - 11:00 PM | Event Details

"Come join us for an unforgettable Kickback Popup event at one of the coolest art spaces in the city, Artifacts Art Gallery. Experience the Rough Feathers brand live and direct as we celebrate the birthday of founder, Antonio Jones. Be in the building to preview exclusive Summer II and Fall 2025 apparel that will be available for preorder. The popup will also feature works by fine artists Darrell Jones."

Ain't Misbehavin' on the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis

On stage through June 29 | Details

"This musical celebration of the legendary Fats Waller evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of an American original. Five performers are featured with rowdy to risqué songs that reflect Waller’s view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play. A true tribute to the beat known as swing."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Jared Johnson, director of Theatre Memphis’ production of Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show.

Overcoming Hateful Things Exhibit at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion

On view through October 19 | Details

"Overcoming Hateful Things, which places objects in their proper historical context, cultivates understanding and empathy for victims of racial intolerance throughout history to the modern day. The exhibition contains over 150 items of material culture from the late 19th century to the present, embodying the effects of the Jim Crow legacy."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.