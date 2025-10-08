WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 8, 2025

— National Guard troops are expected to arrive in Memphis on Friday as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force.

— Currently, there are about 700 personnel from various state and federal agencies in Memphis.

— FedEx has appointed a new executive for its freight segment ahead of its spinoff in June.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker