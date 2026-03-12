© 2026 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda: Creative dialogues, craftsmanship, and sardines

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Creative Dialogues: Exploring artistic exchange between educators and students
at Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at Christian Brothers University | On view through April 24
"This exhibition aims to showcase both student work and the artistic practices of their mentors, emphasizing the cross-pollination of ideas and the lasting influence of mentorship."
learn more
Mamma Mia!
at Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis | On stage through March 29
"Energetic and Irresistible. Set on a remote Greek island, a young girl plans her wedding while trying to discover who of three men may be her father. Mix in an unsuspecting mother and her old “girl group” friends and the scene becomes a dancing, prancing, elaborate production as they all discover the true meaning of love."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with award-winning director Cecelia Wingate about helming the production of Mamma Mia!
learn more
Opening Reception with Wiley Henry, Lawrence Matthews, and Karl Erickson
The Galleries at Crosstown Arts | On view through June 7
"Celebrate the opening of our Spring exhibitions with an evening of art, conversation, and community. This reception brings together three distinct bodies of work spanning painting, installation, and multimedia exploration across our galleries and screening spaces."
learn more
What We Surround Ourselves With, A Metalsmith's Collection
at Metal Museum | On view through July 31
"As the final exhibition at the Metal Museum’s Bluff campus, What We Surround Ourselves With highlights exceptional craftsmanship through the private collection of longtime Metal Museum blacksmith, Jim Masterson."
learn more
The Hot Sardines
at GPAC | Saturday, March 14 | 7:00 PM
"Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, the Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with GPAC Director of Programming, Emily Hefley, about upcoming events.
learn more
Bakithi Kumalo and The South African All-Stars
at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | Saturday, March 14 | 7:30 PM
"Featuring South African fretless bassist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Bakithi Kumalo, this experience includes songs from the iconic Graceland album by Paul Simon, featuring Grammy-award winning hits such as, You Can Call Me Al, The Boy in the Bubble, and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes."
learn more

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
