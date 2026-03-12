Arts Agenda: Creative dialogues, craftsmanship, and sardines
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at Christian Brothers University | On view through April 24
"This exhibition aims to showcase both student work and the artistic practices of their mentors, emphasizing the cross-pollination of ideas and the lasting influence of mentorship."
"This exhibition aims to showcase both student work and the artistic practices of their mentors, emphasizing the cross-pollination of ideas and the lasting influence of mentorship."
at Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis | On stage through March 29
"Energetic and Irresistible. Set on a remote Greek island, a young girl plans her wedding while trying to discover who of three men may be her father. Mix in an unsuspecting mother and her old “girl group” friends and the scene becomes a dancing, prancing, elaborate production as they all discover the true meaning of love."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with award-winning director Cecelia Wingate about helming the production of Mamma Mia!
"Energetic and Irresistible. Set on a remote Greek island, a young girl plans her wedding while trying to discover who of three men may be her father. Mix in an unsuspecting mother and her old “girl group” friends and the scene becomes a dancing, prancing, elaborate production as they all discover the true meaning of love."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with award-winning director Cecelia Wingate about helming the production of Mamma Mia!
The Galleries at Crosstown Arts | On view through June 7
"Celebrate the opening of our Spring exhibitions with an evening of art, conversation, and community. This reception brings together three distinct bodies of work spanning painting, installation, and multimedia exploration across our galleries and screening spaces."
"Celebrate the opening of our Spring exhibitions with an evening of art, conversation, and community. This reception brings together three distinct bodies of work spanning painting, installation, and multimedia exploration across our galleries and screening spaces."
at Metal Museum | On view through July 31
"As the final exhibition at the Metal Museum’s Bluff campus, What We Surround Ourselves With highlights exceptional craftsmanship through the private collection of longtime Metal Museum blacksmith, Jim Masterson."
"As the final exhibition at the Metal Museum’s Bluff campus, What We Surround Ourselves With highlights exceptional craftsmanship through the private collection of longtime Metal Museum blacksmith, Jim Masterson."
at GPAC | Saturday, March 14 | 7:00 PM
"Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, the Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with GPAC Director of Programming, Emily Hefley, about upcoming events.
"Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, the Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with GPAC Director of Programming, Emily Hefley, about upcoming events.
at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | Saturday, March 14 | 7:30 PM
"Featuring South African fretless bassist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Bakithi Kumalo, this experience includes songs from the iconic Graceland album by Paul Simon, featuring Grammy-award winning hits such as, You Can Call Me Al, The Boy in the Bubble, and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes."
"Featuring South African fretless bassist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Bakithi Kumalo, this experience includes songs from the iconic Graceland album by Paul Simon, featuring Grammy-award winning hits such as, You Can Call Me Al, The Boy in the Bubble, and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes."