WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, December 16, 2025

— The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will stay enrolled in a federal program that allows ICE to train deputies to serve immigration-related warrants inside the Shelby County Jail.

— On Friday, the City of Memphis held a ribbon-cutting to mark the end of repairs on the cobblestone landing along Riverside Drive.

— Major violent crimes in the city are continuing to drop during, according to new figures that will be presented today to the Memphis City Council.

— Shelby County’s Chief Public Defender, Phyllis Aluko, will retire in January.

