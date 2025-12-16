© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, December 16, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:40 AM CST

— The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will stay enrolled in a federal program that allows ICE to train deputies to serve immigration-related warrants inside the Shelby County Jail.

— On Friday, the City of Memphis held a ribbon-cutting to mark the end of repairs on the cobblestone landing along Riverside Drive.

— Major violent crimes in the city are continuing to drop during, according to new figures that will be presented today to the Memphis City Council.

— Shelby County’s Chief Public Defender, Phyllis Aluko, will retire in January.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
