WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, January 1, 2026

— Starting today, Tennesseans who are used to ordering THC drinks or gummies online — or even having them delivered via DoorDash — will see those options disappear.

— Gas station giant Buc-ee’s is delaying the opening of its planned locations in West Memphis and Fayette County.

— U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed native Memphian Stephanie Creasy as second-in-command of the U.S. Marshals Service.

— The Memphis Zoo recently announced the birth of an endangered orangutan.

