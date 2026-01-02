WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 2, 2026

— xAI has bought a third building to expand its data-center presence in the Memphis area.

— The Tennessee Valley Authority was given the green light to assemble natural gas turbines in Southwest Memphis.

— As Tennessee's population ages, experts say they should focus on preventive health strategies that can add quality of life to their later years.

