© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 2, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 2, 2026 at 4:58 AM CST

— xAI has bought a third building to expand its data-center presence in the Memphis area.

— The Tennessee Valley Authority was given the green light to assemble natural gas turbines in Southwest Memphis.

— As Tennessee's population ages, experts say they should focus on preventive health strategies that can add quality of life to their later years.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Weekly Newsletter
Providing an overview of the latest headlines - from national NPR reporting to local WKNO News.
enter your email

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom