WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, January 5, 2026

— Nearly nine in 10 immigration-related arrests made by Memphis Safe Task Force officers started with a traffic stop and were not tied to an underlying violent crime.

— In DeSoto County, state Senator Michael McLendon plans to introduce legislation next session creating a statutory recall process for school board members whose actions, he said, undermine student safety.

— Arkansas hemp farmers and retailers are closely monitoring what’s going on in Washington surrounding the recently passed hemp law.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker