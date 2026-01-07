WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, January 7, 2026

— The 114th Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes next Tuesday.

— In the first comprehensive review of the state’s school voucher program, the state comptroller’s office found that most public school students who used the vouchers aren’t using them to leave low performing public schools.

— Former Evolve Bank & Trust CEO Robert Hartheimer has pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography, involving attempted production and coercion of a minor.

— Germantown’s mixed-use development called The Standard could generate more than $2 million in tax revenue for the city.

