© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 9, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:52 AM CST

— The Shelby County Election Commission says it will stop issuing petitions to candidates seeking five of the nine school board seats that are scheduled to be on this year’s ballot.

— The Memphis Alcohol Commission has approved a liquor license for an east Memphis store called The Station that has been fighting to open for more than a year.

— Local gynecologist Sanjeev Kumar has been found guilty of 40 of 46 charges.

— The International Hot Rod Association broke ground Wednesday on a $60 million renovation of the former Memphis Motorsports Park, which closed in 2022 after years of disrepair.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom