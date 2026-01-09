WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 9, 2026

— The Shelby County Election Commission says it will stop issuing petitions to candidates seeking five of the nine school board seats that are scheduled to be on this year’s ballot.

— The Memphis Alcohol Commission has approved a liquor license for an east Memphis store called The Station that has been fighting to open for more than a year.

— Local gynecologist Sanjeev Kumar has been found guilty of 40 of 46 charges.

— The International Hot Rod Association broke ground Wednesday on a $60 million renovation of the former Memphis Motorsports Park, which closed in 2022 after years of disrepair.

