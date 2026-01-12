WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, January 12, 2026

— Tennessee lawmakers return to Nashville this week for the second regular session of the 114th General Assembly.

— Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and other officials joined xAI for a ribbon cutting Thursday – minus a ribbon or scissors – at the company’s third AI data center in the area.

— A traveler who passed through Memphis International Airport recently has tested positive for measles.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker