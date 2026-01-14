WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, January 14, 2026

— Shelby County Commissioners have approved $38,400 in lease payments for the County Clerk’s office to pay the rent on its Millington location through June 30.

— The Shelby County Commission will stick with its decision to put all nine Memphis-Shelby County Schools board seats on the ballot this year.

— Tennessee will not take part in the summer federal food assistance program SUN Bucks.

— Longtime downtown restaurant Westy’s is up for sale.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

