WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, January 14, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:44 AM CST
— Shelby County Commissioners have approved $38,400 in lease payments for the County Clerk’s office to pay the rent on its Millington location through June 30.

— The Shelby County Commission will stick with its decision to put all nine Memphis-Shelby County Schools board seats on the ballot this year.

— Tennessee will not take part in the summer federal food assistance program SUN Bucks.

— Longtime downtown restaurant Westy’s is up for sale.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

