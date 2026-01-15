WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, January 15, 2026

— Amazon has announced plans to open a same-day delivery facility in southeast Memphis, which could expand the service across West Tennessee.

— A Memphis woman arrested Sunday while protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement saw a judge for the first time Tuesday.

— The SmokeSlam BBQ Festival announced Tuesday that it will not host an event this year.

— Germantown’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen updated the suburb’s alcoholic beverage sale policies Monday.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker