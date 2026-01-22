WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, January 22, 2026
— As a major winter weather event approaches the Midsouth, Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it is preparing for multiple outcomes.
— More Memphis-Shelby County Schools buildings could get improvements funded by Elon Musk.
— The town of Stanton, Tennessee will receive more than $5 million throughout the next decade from property taxes generated by Ford suppliers.
— Rachel Wall, the new chair of the Shelby County Republican Party, says the group plans to enter a nominee into the race for County mayor.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
