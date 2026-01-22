© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, January 22, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 22, 2026 at 8:03 AM CST
— As a major winter weather event approaches the Midsouth, Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it is preparing for multiple outcomes.

— More Memphis-Shelby County Schools buildings could get improvements funded by Elon Musk.

— The town of Stanton, Tennessee will receive more than $5 million throughout the next decade from property taxes generated by Ford suppliers.

— Rachel Wall, the new chair of the Shelby County Republican Party, says the group plans to enter a nominee into the race for County mayor.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

