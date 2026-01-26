WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, January 26, 2026

— Memphis officials say today’s commute could be a perilous one as public works crews continue to plow major roadways while many side streets remain covered in snow and ice.

— Tennessee led the nation in power outages from the storm, with the middle of the state especially hard hit by freezing rain.

— As US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem attempted to justify another federal killing in Minneapolis, this time by a border patrol agent, she praised the “Democratic Mayor” of Memphis for working with federal law enforcement officers.

— A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that even when the Memphis Safe Task Force ends, the number of state troopers will remain the same in Memphis and Shelby County.

