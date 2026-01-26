© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, January 26, 2026

Nick Newsom
Published January 26, 2026
— Memphis officials say today’s commute could be a perilous one as public works crews continue to plow major roadways while many side streets remain covered in snow and ice.

— Tennessee led the nation in power outages from the storm, with the middle of the state especially hard hit by freezing rain.

— As US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem attempted to justify another federal killing in Minneapolis, this time by a border patrol agent, she praised the “Democratic Mayor” of Memphis for working with federal law enforcement officers.

— A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that even when the Memphis Safe Task Force ends, the number of state troopers will remain the same in Memphis and Shelby County.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
