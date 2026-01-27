WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, January 27, 2026

— North Mississippi continues to face widespread power outages after the weekend’s ice storm.

— In Shelby County, afternoon temperatures may reach 30 degrees followed by another drop to 13 degrees overnight.

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water released a statement that there will be no rolling blackout.

— Most flights have resumed at Memphis International.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young released a short video Monday responding to statements made by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

— Memphian Bill Dunavant has been elected to serve on the board of directors of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker