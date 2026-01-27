© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, January 27, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:14 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— North Mississippi continues to face widespread power outages after the weekend’s ice storm.

— In Shelby County, afternoon temperatures may reach 30 degrees followed by another drop to 13 degrees overnight.

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water released a statement that there will be no rolling blackout.

— Most flights have resumed at Memphis International.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young released a short video Monday responding to statements made by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

— Memphian Bill Dunavant has been elected to serve on the board of directors of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
