WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, January 29, 2026

— Officials in North Mississippi sent National Guard troops and 135 snowplows to the area Wednesday

— In Shelby County, public schools will remain closed for the rest of the week.

— The City of Memphis has begun salting secondary roads across the city.

— Expect slightly warmer temperatures today, but another cold front arrives Friday.

— Apparel company Nike is laying off more than 700 employees throughout Tennessee and Mississippi.

— Hunterbrook Media has alleged that equipment made by Memphis Grizzlies’ majority owner Robert Pera’s company, Ubiquiti, is being used by the Russian military in its war with Ukraine.

