WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, January 29, 2026

Nick Newsom
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:38 AM CST
— Officials in North Mississippi sent National Guard troops and 135 snowplows to the area Wednesday

— In Shelby County, public schools will remain closed for the rest of the week.

— The City of Memphis has begun salting secondary roads across the city.

— Expect slightly warmer temperatures today, but another cold front arrives Friday.

— Apparel company Nike is laying off more than 700 employees throughout Tennessee and Mississippi.

— Hunterbrook Media has alleged that equipment made by Memphis Grizzlies’ majority owner Robert Pera’s company, Ubiquiti, is being used by the Russian military in its war with Ukraine.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
