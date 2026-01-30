WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 30, 2026

— More arctic temperatures are ahead for the weekend that are expected to keep many roadways and driveways frozen solid.

— More than 400 people pulled over by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence in 2024 all had something in common: their bloodwork tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker