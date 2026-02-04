WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, February 4, 2026

— Warmer temperatures have come to the Mid-South, taking a bite out of the hard ice dropped more than a week ago.

— MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen said the utility responded to 1,100 calls for frozen pipes at homes and businesses.

— Republican State Sen. Brent Taylor wants only native-born citizens to be able to run in party primaries for federal offices in Tennessee.

— Calvary Episcopal Church is receiving nearly $1 million from the Mellon Foundation to develop a memorial to thousands of enslaved people bought and sold where the church parking lot is now.

