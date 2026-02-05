WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, February 5, 2026

— Mid-South area public schools are closed again today, making nine consecutive days that icy conditions have hampered transportation.

— The Shelby County Commission will appoint a replacement for commissioner Edmund Ford Jr., who resigned following Monday’s guilty plea on federal tax evasion charges.

— The Memphis City Council advanced two ordinances, one to rename a block of Monroe Avenue as Hyde Square and the other a still-vague rewriting of the city’s impasse procedures.

— The City of Memphis has agreed to release more than $8 million toward local pre-kindergarten, likely alleviating a funding crunch that was set to put some First 8 Memphis providers out of business.

— FedEx founder Fred Smith’s family recently asked about acquiring a majority interest in the Memphis Grizzlies from the team’s owner Robert Pera.

