WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, February 5, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:02 AM CST
— Mid-South area public schools are closed again today, making nine consecutive days that icy conditions have hampered transportation.

— The Shelby County Commission will appoint a replacement for commissioner Edmund Ford Jr., who resigned following Monday’s guilty plea on federal tax evasion charges.

— The Memphis City Council advanced two ordinances, one to rename a block of Monroe Avenue as Hyde Square and the other a still-vague rewriting of the city’s impasse procedures.

— The City of Memphis has agreed to release more than $8 million toward local pre-kindergarten, likely alleviating a funding crunch that was set to put some First 8 Memphis providers out of business.

— FedEx founder Fred Smith’s family recently asked about acquiring a majority interest in the Memphis Grizzlies from the team’s owner Robert Pera.

