WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, February 9, 2026

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will begin accepting applications to fill the seat of Edmund Ford Jr., who resigned last week.

— Grizzlies Prep may relocate to a larger campus in South Memphis this fall when it opens its new charter school for girls.

— As the Trump administration continues its nationwide deportation campaign, members of the American Federation of Teachers are helping Tennessee public school educators prepare for possible interactions with immigration agents.

