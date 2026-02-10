WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, February 10, 2026

— A judge has ruled that the Shelby County Commission exceeded its authority when it voted to cut short the terms of five Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members in an effort to sync all nine seats this year.

— Memphis Theological Seminary’s facility at the Joseph Newburger House could return to its roots as a residential home after the school closes in July.

— Indie Memphis announced Thursday its film festival will return in the fall.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

