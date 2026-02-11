© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, February 11, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 11, 2026 at 7:07 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young touted the economic potential of the city in his annual State of the City address, promising to turnaround chronic population decline with a continued focus on public safety and business investment.

— The Shelby County District Attorney’s office released its annual report on prosecutions. Major violent crimes, including murder, rape and aggravated assault, were down 27% countywide last year compared to 2024.

— The home furnishing store IKEA in Cordova, currently the only Tennessee location, will close May 3.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
