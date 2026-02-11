WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, February 11, 2026

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young touted the economic potential of the city in his annual State of the City address, promising to turnaround chronic population decline with a continued focus on public safety and business investment.

— The Shelby County District Attorney’s office released its annual report on prosecutions. Major violent crimes, including murder, rape and aggravated assault, were down 27% countywide last year compared to 2024.

— The home furnishing store IKEA in Cordova, currently the only Tennessee location, will close May 3.

