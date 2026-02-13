© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, February 13, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 13, 2026 at 7:43 AM CST
Nick Newsom
wknofm.org

— An ongoing lawsuit by former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Marie Feagins aimed at getting her job back or nearly half-million dollars in severance will be, according to judge Chris Frulla, starting from scratch.

— The City of Memphis has set a goal of building and renovating 10,000 homes by 2030.

— Rhodes College is expanding its prison education program thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation.

— There were 765 home sales in January, down more than 34% compared to home sales in the same month last year, according to a Memphis Area Association of Realtors report.

— Former state Rep. John DeBerry, who is senior advisor to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, will consider running for Shelby County Mayor in the Republican primary.

