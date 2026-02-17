WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, February 17, 2026

— Newly filed campaign finance forms show two Shelby County Democratic mayoral candidates, Memphis City Councilmember JB Smiley Jr. and Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery, with far more financial resources than the rest of the crowded primary.

— A February 20 deadline looms for some Millington residents as the city cracks down on a 40-year-old sidewalk-maintenance ordinance.

— The nation’s largest federal utility, the Tennessee Valley Authority, is reversing course on plans to close its Kingston and Cumberland coal plants, which were set to retire by 2027.

