WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, February 18, 2026

— Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has checked out a qualifying petition to run for a third term starting with the May 5 Democratic primary.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools will add two campuses next school year as it resumes control of the final schools in Tennessee’s state-run turnaround district.

— By the Brewery in Downtown Memphis has announced its permanent closure.

— Investors are planning a $25 million project at the site of the former Houston’s restaurant and the First Horizon building in East Memphis.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker