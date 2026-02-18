© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, February 18, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 18, 2026 at 6:44 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has checked out a qualifying petition to run for a third term starting with the May 5 Democratic primary.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools will add two campuses next school year as it resumes control of the final schools in Tennessee’s state-run turnaround district.

— By the Brewery in Downtown Memphis has announced its permanent closure.

— Investors are planning a $25 million project at the site of the former Houston’s restaurant and the First Horizon building in East Memphis.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom