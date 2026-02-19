WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, February 19, 2026

— A bill moving through the Tennessee statehouse would provide free feminine hygiene products to students in public schools.

— Investment strategist David Waddell told a Greater Memphis Chamber audience Tuesday that Memphis is emerging as a pivotal player in the artificial intelligence economy.

— Hundreds of Southaven and nearby residents packed an auditorium Tuesday to oppose a permit which would allow xAI to operate 41 natural gas turbines at a local data center.

