© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, February 19, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 19, 2026 at 7:12 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A bill moving through the Tennessee statehouse would provide free feminine hygiene products to students in public schools.

— Investment strategist David Waddell told a Greater Memphis Chamber audience Tuesday that Memphis is emerging as a pivotal player in the artificial intelligence economy.

— Hundreds of Southaven and nearby residents packed an auditorium Tuesday to oppose a permit which would allow xAI to operate 41 natural gas turbines at a local data center.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom