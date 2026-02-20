WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, February 20, 2026

— Tennessee Republicans are testing the constitutional limits of marriage equality with a new bill that allows private citizens and businesses to refuse to recognize-same sex marriage.

— For the second time in four years, Shelby County government is likely to lower its state-certified property-tax rate.

— The President and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, James Downing, plans to step down after 12 years on the job.

— Shelby County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box is open in Collierville.

— Cellphone coverage in Arlington may soon be more reliable thanks to a new cell tower.

