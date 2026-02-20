© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, February 20, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 20, 2026 at 7:39 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Tennessee Republicans are testing the constitutional limits of marriage equality with a new bill that allows private citizens and businesses to refuse to recognize-same sex marriage.

— For the second time in four years, Shelby County government is likely to lower its state-certified property-tax rate.

— The President and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, James Downing, plans to step down after 12 years on the job.

— Shelby County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box is open in Collierville.

— Cellphone coverage in Arlington may soon be more reliable thanks to a new cell tower.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom