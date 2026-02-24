WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, February 24, 2026

— New plans and funding have been announced to rebuild Clayborn Temple, the historic Downtown Memphis church that burned in an April 2025 fire.

— A Memphis lawmaker has proposed a new bill to prevent the livestreaming of evictions without the written consent of the person being served.

— Redevelopment of the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel into a Marriott could be complete by January 2029.

— RiverBeat Music Festival will return for its third year, on the weekend of May 1-3 in Tom Lee Park with headliners Dave Matthews Band and Wu-Tang Clan.

