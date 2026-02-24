© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, February 24, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:04 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— New plans and funding have been announced to rebuild Clayborn Temple, the historic Downtown Memphis church that burned in an April 2025 fire.

— A Memphis lawmaker has proposed a new bill to prevent the livestreaming of evictions without the written consent of the person being served.

— Redevelopment of the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel into a Marriott could be complete by January 2029.

— RiverBeat Music Festival will return for its third year, on the weekend of May 1-3 in Tom Lee Park with headliners Dave Matthews Band and Wu-Tang Clan.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
