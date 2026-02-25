WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, February 25, 2026

— The Tennessee Senate this week passed a measure to allow the attorney general’s office to dismiss a legal challenge before a ruling is issued.

— Some state lawmakers want schools to track and report undocumented kids.

— Preliminary plans to replace a historic home — formerly Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken in Collierville — with condos have been unanimously approved, though the Historic District Commission will have final approval.

