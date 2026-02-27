WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, February 27, 2026

— Tennessee’s Lt. Governor Randy McNally will not seek reelection this year, concluding a five-decade career in the General Assembly.

— The Tennessee Highway Patrol is facing questions of racial profiling of the state’s immigrant community.

— Both the Democratic and Republican parties of Tennessee have removed candidates from the May 5 ballot after routine party vetting.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker