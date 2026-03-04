WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, March 4, 2026

— New data from the Memphis Police Department shows a 48% drop in major crime over the past year.

— A retired University of Memphis law professor, Lawrence Pivnick, will run as a Democratic candidate for state senate in the largely Republican District 31 currently held by Brent Taylor.

— xAI has filed a permit to build a four-story, 300,000 square foot building on its property at 5414 Tulane Road near its second Memphis data center.

— A new British pub will open this summer in Overton Square in the historic Griffin House.

