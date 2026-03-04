© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Published March 4, 2026 at 4:04 AM CST
— New data from the Memphis Police Department shows a 48% drop in major crime over the past year.

— A retired University of Memphis law professor, Lawrence Pivnick, will run as a Democratic candidate for state senate in the largely Republican District 31 currently held by Brent Taylor.

— xAI has filed a permit to build a four-story, 300,000 square foot building on its property at 5414 Tulane Road near its second Memphis data center.

— A new British pub will open this summer in Overton Square in the historic Griffin House.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
