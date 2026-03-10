WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, March 10, 2026

— Regional One Health officials say they’ve received state approval to start construction on a new hospital in Downtown Memphis.

— On Monday, the Shelby County Commission named Matthew Szalaj to its District 9 seat vacated by Edmund Ford Jr.

— Shelby County Schools board members and other local officials are pitching a new accountability plan that they hope will circumvent a state takeover.

