WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, March 12, 2026

Nick Newsom
Published March 12, 2026 at 4:25 AM CDT
— Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Roderick Richmond has announced plans to update certain internal controls and processes in the next three months.

— The owner of the new Station liquor store in East Memphis is the focus of a new lawsuit by a coalition of other stores asking Shelby County Chancery Court to revoke a decision by the Memphis Alcohol Commission to let the store open.

— Iranian hackers have landed a cyberattack to the major American medical technology company Stryker.

— The University of Memphis has parted ways with women’s basketball coach Alex Simmons after her third year as the Tigers head coach.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
