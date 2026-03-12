WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, March 12, 2026

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Roderick Richmond has announced plans to update certain internal controls and processes in the next three months.

— The owner of the new Station liquor store in East Memphis is the focus of a new lawsuit by a coalition of other stores asking Shelby County Chancery Court to revoke a decision by the Memphis Alcohol Commission to let the store open.

— Iranian hackers have landed a cyberattack to the major American medical technology company Stryker.

— The University of Memphis has parted ways with women’s basketball coach Alex Simmons after her third year as the Tigers head coach.

