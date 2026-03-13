WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, March 13, 2026

— Longtime Memphis State Rep. G.A. Hardaway will not, at this point, be on the August primary ballot, reportedly because of an invalid signature on his petition.

— As of the Tuesday filing deadline, four Shelby County lawmakers will keep their jobs due to no opposition.

— There are nearly 1,000 building projects that Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials want to tackle next academic year, but decisions will have to be made.

— The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of Justin Johnson, one of the men who fatally shot Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2024.

— Three East High School students -- Paytn Gibson, Carter Holmes, and Ty Miller -- are being nationally recognized for their documentary about immigration reform.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker