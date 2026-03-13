© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, March 13, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 13, 2026 at 4:29 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Longtime Memphis State Rep. G.A. Hardaway will not, at this point, be on the August primary ballot, reportedly because of an invalid signature on his petition.

— As of the Tuesday filing deadline, four Shelby County lawmakers will keep their jobs due to no opposition.

— There are nearly 1,000 building projects that Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials want to tackle next academic year, but decisions will have to be made.

— The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of Justin Johnson, one of the men who fatally shot Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2024.

— Three East High School students -- Paytn Gibson, Carter Holmes, and Ty Miller -- are being nationally recognized for their documentary about immigration reform.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom