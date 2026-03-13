WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, March 13, 2026
— Longtime Memphis State Rep. G.A. Hardaway will not, at this point, be on the August primary ballot, reportedly because of an invalid signature on his petition.
— As of the Tuesday filing deadline, four Shelby County lawmakers will keep their jobs due to no opposition.
— There are nearly 1,000 building projects that Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials want to tackle next academic year, but decisions will have to be made.
— The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of Justin Johnson, one of the men who fatally shot Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2024.
— Three East High School students -- Paytn Gibson, Carter Holmes, and Ty Miller -- are being nationally recognized for their documentary about immigration reform.
