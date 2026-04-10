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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, April 10, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:59 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A new bill advancing in the General Assembly would broaden the use of deadly force to include defending against property crime.

— A day after xAI announced it was pausing plans to build a graywater treatment facility to cool its South Memphis supercomputer, company head Elon Musk tweeted that X would complete the job after it had finished building its Colossus 2 data center in Whitehaven.

— In Mississippi, environmental and community groups have appealed an air emissions permit granted by the state allowing xAI to use 41 natural gas turbines at 2875 Stanton Road in Southaven.

— KIPP Memphis Public Schools has bought an office building in Cordova with plans to make it a performing arts school that would open in August 2027.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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