WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, April 10, 2026

— A new bill advancing in the General Assembly would broaden the use of deadly force to include defending against property crime.

— A day after xAI announced it was pausing plans to build a graywater treatment facility to cool its South Memphis supercomputer, company head Elon Musk tweeted that X would complete the job after it had finished building its Colossus 2 data center in Whitehaven.

— In Mississippi, environmental and community groups have appealed an air emissions permit granted by the state allowing xAI to use 41 natural gas turbines at 2875 Stanton Road in Southaven.

— KIPP Memphis Public Schools has bought an office building in Cordova with plans to make it a performing arts school that would open in August 2027.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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