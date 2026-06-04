Arts Agenda: Stories and stages filled with Memphis originals
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Germantown Community Theatre | Onstage through June 21
"This musical by William Finn chronicles a Jewish family in the late 70’s and early 80s exploring themes of gender roles, divorce, parenting, gay life and chosen family."
Checking on the Arts: Director and choreographer Jordan Nichols joins Kacky Walton to talk about the musical.
"This musical by William Finn chronicles a Jewish family in the late 70’s and early 80s exploring themes of gender roles, divorce, parenting, gay life and chosen family."
Checking on the Arts: Director and choreographer Jordan Nichols joins Kacky Walton to talk about the musical.
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, June 5 | 7:30 PM
"Memphis is known as the birthplace of many musical styles, and the Memphis Ukulele Band is firmly in that rich, diverse tradition, playing everything from rockabilly to the blues, pop to Gospel." **Sold out**
"Memphis is known as the birthplace of many musical styles, and the Memphis Ukulele Band is firmly in that rich, diverse tradition, playing everything from rockabilly to the blues, pop to Gospel." **Sold out**
at Balmoral Presbyterian Church | Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6
"In addition to captivating performances, the festival will include a pre-chat before each concert, allowing audiences to deepen their understanding of the music and its creators. Whether you're an avid music lover or simply curious about chamber music, this festival promises to inspire and uplift."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with PRIZM Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about the camp’s opportunities for young musicians and the Festival’s public performances.
"In addition to captivating performances, the festival will include a pre-chat before each concert, allowing audiences to deepen their understanding of the music and its creators. Whether you're an avid music lover or simply curious about chamber music, this festival promises to inspire and uplift."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with PRIZM Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about the camp’s opportunities for young musicians and the Festival’s public performances.
at The New Daisy Theatre | Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6
"Join us at the historic New Daisy Theatre for a contemporary dance show & party exploring famed Memphians such as: Alex Chilton, Al Green, and Carla and Vaneese Thomas... Proceeds from the event will go toward the Frayser Dance Project and Tennessee Ballet Theater."
"Join us at the historic New Daisy Theatre for a contemporary dance show & party exploring famed Memphians such as: Alex Chilton, Al Green, and Carla and Vaneese Thomas... Proceeds from the event will go toward the Frayser Dance Project and Tennessee Ballet Theater."
at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One | Saturday, June 6 | 2:00 - 4:00 PM
"The Sisters of the Brush are Phyllis Boger, Barrie Skoda Foster, Jana Jones, and Ann Brown Thomason, and they added a “brother” a few years ago, Patrick McGee. Their love of painting brought them together to exhibit their art through the bond of the paintbrush."
"The Sisters of the Brush are Phyllis Boger, Barrie Skoda Foster, Jana Jones, and Ann Brown Thomason, and they added a “brother” a few years ago, Patrick McGee. Their love of painting brought them together to exhibit their art through the bond of the paintbrush."
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Sunday, June 7 | 2:00 PM
"Join Associate Curator Ellen Daugherty for a special tour as we close Mary Sims: A Retrospective."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this important show, featuring 64 of the artist's works representing every facet of her long and prolific career."
"Join Associate Curator Ellen Daugherty for a special tour as we close Mary Sims: A Retrospective."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this important show, featuring 64 of the artist's works representing every facet of her long and prolific career."