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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, April 15, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A new lawsuit by the NAACP accuses Elon Musk’s xAI of violating the federal Clean Air Act through its use of 20 natural gas turbines at its Southaven property.

— Newly released court documents reveal evidence and witnesses planned in the upcoming civil lawsuit by the family of Tyré Nichols against the City of Memphis and its police department.

— FedEx pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association have reached a tentative deal with the company after years of negotiation.

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has endorsed his chief administrative officer Harold Collins in the race to succeed him.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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