WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, April 15, 2026

— A new lawsuit by the NAACP accuses Elon Musk’s xAI of violating the federal Clean Air Act through its use of 20 natural gas turbines at its Southaven property.

— Newly released court documents reveal evidence and witnesses planned in the upcoming civil lawsuit by the family of Tyré Nichols against the City of Memphis and its police department.

— FedEx pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association have reached a tentative deal with the company after years of negotiation.

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has endorsed his chief administrative officer Harold Collins in the race to succeed him.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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