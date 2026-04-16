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Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Emerging talent and powerhouse ensembles

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published April 16, 2026 at 10:21 AM CDT

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

The Decorative Arts Trust presents Silver Roadshow
at The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Thursday, April 16 | 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
"Explore a curated selection of sterling flatware and sterling jewelry for purchase, and bring your own silver pieces (excluding jewelry) for professional, on-site appraisals."
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Omnium Circus
at Buckman Performing Arts Center| Thursday, April 16 | 7:00 PM
"With ballet, contemporary dance, juggling, unicycle stunts, acrobatics, gymnastics, slack wire, and hula hooping, audiences will journey to a world where all things and all bodies are possible with the power and perseverance of the human spirit."

Checking on the Arts: Director Cindi Younker joins Kacky Walton to talk about this show, which celebrates accessibility and inclusion.
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Stax Music Academy's Dance Into The Summer: Handy Park Residency
at W.C. Handy Park | Thursday, April 16 | 5:30 - 7:00 PM
"Enjoy an evening filled with live music, vendor tables, games, arts and crafts, and engaging activities for all ages. Bring your lawn chair or picnic blanket and settle in for a fun, family-friendly celebration in the heart of historic Beale Street. April 16th features Jazz Tribute Showcase featuring special guests."
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Italian Film Fest
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Friday, April 17 | 6:00 PM
"Featured Italian film is Napoli - New York by Gabriele Salvatores 2024. Thiis event is in partnership with The University of Memphis Department of World Languages and Literature."
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Spring Landscape Watercolor Workshop with Drew Blake
at The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, April 18 | 1:30 PM
"A beginner friendly watercolor workshop with artist Drew Blake covering brushwork layering color mixing and composition with all materials included and a finished piece to take home."
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Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
at Hattiloo Theatre | Onstage through May 10
"It’s 1927, and Ma Rainey, the “Mother of the Blues,” is in a rundown Chicago studio recording new versions of her classic hits. Fierce and determined, she refuses to surrender control of her music, while her ambitious and headstrong trumpet player, Levee, dreams of building a name for himself in the industry."

Checking on the Arts: Patricia Smith, Production Manager at Hattiloo Theatre, joins Kacky Walton to talk about directing the final play of Season 19.
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Julius Caesar
at Germantown Community Theatre | Onstage through May 3
"In the original text Shakespeare gives Caesar the line, “I have a man’s mind but a woman’s might.” This powerful dramatization of the catastrophic consequences of a political leader’s extension of power beyond constitutional confines carries deeper impact through an all-female lens."
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Portraits of Black Memphians 2026
at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | On view through April 30
"This vibrant exhibition features artwork created by K–12 students from Memphis and Shelby County as part of the museum’s annual Student Art Contest. This year’s theme, “Portraits of Black Memphians: In History, the Present, and the Future,” invites young artists to honor influential Black figures who have shaped the city’s past, present, and future."
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Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom