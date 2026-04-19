WKNO Daily Newscast | Sunday, April 19, 2026

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to take some first steps toward a new or renovated county jail.

— Ford Motor Company recently announced its Good Neighbor Plan had invested $11.7 million in communities near its planned manufacturing campus in Stanton, Tennessee.

— Lakeland’s Board of Commissioners passed a new ordinance restricting smoking and vaping in age-restricted venues.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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