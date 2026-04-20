WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, April 20, 2026

— After promising $80 million in Memphis funding for public safety initiatives, the Tennessee General Assembly cut $30 million from that pledge when the budget was passed last week.

— Prosecutors have dropped charges against three demonstrators arrested at last month’s No Kings Rally.

— Tennessee lawmakers have voted to stifle lawsuits from public school districts and charter schools that disagree with state performance grades.

— Last week’s state budget included $311 million dollars for a major construction project at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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