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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, April 20, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 20, 2026 at 4:26 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— After promising $80 million in Memphis funding for public safety initiatives, the Tennessee General Assembly cut $30 million from that pledge when the budget was passed last week.

— Prosecutors have dropped charges against three demonstrators arrested at last month’s No Kings Rally.

— Tennessee lawmakers have voted to stifle lawsuits from public school districts and charter schools that disagree with state performance grades.

— Last week’s state budget included $311 million dollars for a major construction project at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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