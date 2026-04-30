WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, April 30, 2026

— In the wake of Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling that weakens the 1965 Voting Rights Act, U.S Senator Marsha Blackburn is calling for a special session of the Tennessee legislature to redraw the state’s Congressional districts.

— Today is the last day of early voting for the county primaries.

— A copy of “The Lone Sailor” statue will soon have a permanent – and prominent – place in the city of Millington.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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