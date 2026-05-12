WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, May 12, 2026

— The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit that claims Tennessee’s new congressional districts intentionally discriminate against Black voters in the former District 9.

— A long-planned development of the Chelsea Neighborhood Center is moving forward, which could revitalize one of the city’s older neighborhoods.

— Shelby County’s suburban schools are facing decreased enrollment, which could impact future budgets across the municipal districts.

— In Collierville, an increase in electric bikes now has officials looking at new restrictions.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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