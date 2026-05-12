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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, May 12, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 12, 2026 at 7:08 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit that claims Tennessee’s new congressional districts intentionally discriminate against Black voters in the former District 9.

— A long-planned development of the Chelsea Neighborhood Center is moving forward, which could revitalize one of the city’s older neighborhoods.

— Shelby County’s suburban schools are facing decreased enrollment, which could impact future budgets across the municipal districts.

— In Collierville, an increase in electric bikes now has officials looking at new restrictions.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
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