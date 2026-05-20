WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, May 20, 2026

— The new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville will host the 2030 Super Bowl.

— Four high-profile out-of-state ACLU attorneys have been approved to work on a major court challenge to Tennessee’s congressional redistricting.

— In response to congressional redistricting across the south, the NAACP is calling for Black athletes and sports fans to withhold athletic and financial support from public universities in eight states that are in the process of ousting Black or Democratic representation through new maps.

— Grammy-winning folk duo the Indigo Girls and singer Linda Perry of the group 4 Non Blondes will headline a benefit concert for the Overton Park Shell in late September.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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