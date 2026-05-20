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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, May 20, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 20, 2026 at 7:06 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville will host the 2030 Super Bowl.

— Four high-profile out-of-state ACLU attorneys have been approved to work on a major court challenge to Tennessee’s congressional redistricting.

— In response to congressional redistricting across the south, the NAACP is calling for Black athletes and sports fans to withhold athletic and financial support from public universities in eight states that are in the process of ousting Black or Democratic representation through new maps.

— Grammy-winning folk duo the Indigo Girls and singer Linda Perry of the group 4 Non Blondes will headline a benefit concert for the Overton Park Shell in late September.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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