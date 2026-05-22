WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, May 22, 2026

— Tony Carruthers, a former Memphis man convicted of kidnapping and murdering three people in 1994, had his death sentence postponed for a year on Thursday after Tennessee’s executioners could not insert an IV into his veins through which to administer the lethal drugs.

— A three-judge panel in Davidson County will soon rule on whether Tennessee’s new congressional map is constitutional.

— After previously announcing all Memphis-Shelby County Schools third graders would have to retake the state’s required TCAP test due to delays in getting scores back from the state, the school district now says only 3,500 of 5,400 students will have to retest.

— Graceland has unveiled a new Elvis exhibit, “The American Spirit of Elvis Presley” ahead of this summer’s 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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