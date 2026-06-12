WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 12, 2026

— Memphis City Council members balked this week at $5 million in bond funding as “interim financing” for AutoZone Park repairs.

— Olive Branch took a stand against data centers this week when its planning commission denied plans for a project that initially included one.

— Bartlett residents will have no property tax increase next fiscal year.

— The line-up for the three-day Mempho Music Festival in early October has been announced.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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